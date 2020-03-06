News

Kareena Kapoor joins Insta, receives warm welcome from netizens

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2020 03:20 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on social media. On Friday, the "Jab We Met" actress surprised her fans by making her debut on Instagram.

The recent post she uploaded on the social media application is a picture of herself in all-black and golden tracksuit.

"The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram," she captioned the image.

Her Instagram account has already got a blue tick, and has a profile picture of a very young Bebo.

Welcoming Kareena on Instagram, her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor posted a cute post for the former.

"Brace yourselves @instagram She's here [email protected] Welcome to the gram bebo," Karisma wrote.

Kareena's Instagram handle goes by the username of "KareenaKapoorKhan". Earlier, she had revealed that she had a secret Instagram account, just to stalk people.

