Kareena Kapoor Khan is back from Hospital and here is the first glimpse

After delivering a baby boy actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is back from hospital, and here is the latest glimpse
MUMBAI: Ever since the much-loved couple of Bollywood Saif and Kareena announced that they are soon going to have another baby, the fans all over were not keeping calm and were eagerly waiting for the couple’s baby, the fans were all set to love the coming same like they did to Taimur Ali Khan, one of the most loved star kids in town.
And now on 21st February, the actress delivered her second baby Boy and this news brought much happiness amongst the fans all over and all started their shower of blessings to the couple, today Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, arrived at their new house in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were photographed with their newborn baby as they made their way home. They were accompanied by their 4-year-old son Taimur.
Well indeed we are were looking forward to the latest glimpse of the cupule post actress’s delivery and now fans are waiting for the name of the newborn,
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, starred in films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. Kareena will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.
