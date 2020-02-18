Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Bollywood's Bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan has made special place in the hearts of the audience ever since her first film Refugee.

Bebo went on winning hearts by her performance and sexy looks in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, 3 idiots, Jab we Met, Heroine and many more.

Recently her movie Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar went to cross the 200 crore mark at the box office and loved by the classes and the masses.

In an interview Kareena made a big revelation about her two-decade-long career in Bollywood. She was seen revealing the reason behind her long career in Bollywood where female actors are always reminded of their 'shelf-life'.

Kareena Kapoor was seen saying that her loyal fan base has always been the reason why she is working in various projects that she always wanted to be a part of.

It has been very fulfilling and she is happy to continue working because it is difficult as people say that female actors have a shelf life in Bollywood.

Kareena thanked her fans for the stardom she is enjoying today.

Kareena further said that after two decades, getting married and having a child, it has been great to see the kind of love and support that her fans have given her.

Commenting about her husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena said that he has never asked her what projects she is working on but he has stood by her all the time.

Kareena Kapoor also revealed that they discuss Saif’s work a lot. But he has never really asked Kareena which projects she is working on.

However, Saif Ali Khan only asks Kareena when she will be back home because he wants to spend time with her.

Kareena also spoke at length about her upcoming projects. Commenting about Lal Singh Chadha, Kareena said that she wishes to have the opportunity to work with Aamir Khan always.

He is a living legend in her eyes. Kareena also has a a lot of respect and regard for Aamir in her heart.

Bebo also revealed about her character in Lal Singh Chadha. She said that the film is very close to her heart because it is a different character for her.

The actress is sure that her fans will be shocked after looking at her on-screen.

Bebo will also be a part of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht. Commenting about her relationship with Karan Johar, Kareena said she is really looking forward to it.

She also expressed her excitement as they've both drastically changed since Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was their last movie together. Kareena believes that she is a different actor now and Karan Johar to has grown a lot as a director over the years.