Kareena Kapoor Khan has the sweetest birthday surprise for Armaan Jain

MUMBAI: Like us, Bollywood stars celebrate their birthdays with their near and dear ones. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked out the perfect surprise for her cousin Armaan Jain on his birthday. The gorgeous star picked a perfect photo of her son Taimur and Armaan together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the acrress shared a throwback photo in which little Taimur is seen playing with his mamu Armaan. In the photo, Armaan is seen clad in a white kurta with jeans, while Taimur is in a white kurta pajama. The cute and playful expression on the munchkin's face had his uncle Armaan completely in awe.

Sharing the cute photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to my sweetheart of a brother @therealarmaanjain... we love you loads golden-hearted boy."

Take a look.

