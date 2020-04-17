Kareena Kapoor Khan to play a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2?

MUMBAI: The film Veere Di Wedding impressed many and film buffs are waiting for the second installment. Veere Di Wedding stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania and they all did justice to their respective characters.

The second instalment is in news for the past few months. Earlier, in an interview, Kareena had confirmed the second part being in the pipeline and producer Rhea Kapoor, later, too had confirmed Veere Di Wedding 2. During Q&A on Insta, Rhea had spilled the beans and said that VDW 2 is going to happen sooner than she thought it would happen. While the news of Veere Di Wedding in the pipeline was confirmed, movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for the next update about the film. So here it is, Rhea spills the beans on Bebo’s character in VDW2.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor’s What Women Want 2 episode is out on YouTube. In the last segment of the video, Bebo plays the fun a game with Rhea and asks her a few questions about which family member would fit in professions like chaat wala, baker, masseuse, carpenter and therapist among others. Towards the end of the show, Kareena asked Rhea who would make for the best stripper.

Rhea gave a shocking reaction and Bebo told her, “I think you should take this.” Replying to Bebo, Rhea then said, “I have taken it and I think Kalindi is becoming a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. I have given breaking news.” The Veere Di Wedding actress then said, “I think you are the eternal stripper because you are always like, ‘Show something, wear sleeveless, show some skin…’ So that’s it, you are that type. You are an exhibitionist.”

