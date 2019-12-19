Kareena Kapoor Khan on playing Jahanar Begum in Takht

MUMBAI: In a recent interview Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed details about her role in Karan Johar’s period drama, Takht, which looks like it will be set in the Mughal era. Here's everything you need to know about the woman behind the character It's no secret that Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of Bollywood's most accomplished actors.

While she is currently promoting her upcoming movie with Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz, the actor has finally spoken up about her next venture, Karan Johar's Takht. Last year, Karan Johar announced an ambitious multi-starrer project, Takht, which would be the filmmaker's first time directing a period drama.

The film has a sought-after cast which includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. From the initial reports, Takht l based in the Mughal era and encapsulates the story of two warring brothers, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh and their fight for the throne.

Kareena ‘s upcoming movie Good Newwz is a 2019 Bollywood romance-drama, helmed by Raj Mehta. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Hiroo Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under the banner Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films Pvt.Ltd. The movie has its camera wielded by Vishnu Rao. Good Newwz is all set to hit the big screens on December 27, 2019.