Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals the progress on Poo Diaries

23 Dec 2019 08:02 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Johar talked about bringing back Kareena Kapoor Khan in her Poo avatar and start a series called Poo Diaries. Well, how can you forget? The fans went berserk with the news and have been waiting to see her rock the screen again with Poo's charm and sass.When Kareena was asked about the same she said that she and Karan are still in talks and the script is been written and soon an official announcement will be done. She said that this time Poo will be a little camera and no one except for her can do this role.Poo Dairies will be produced by KJo's Dharmatic Entertainment and anchored by Netflix, it's yet to go on floors and Khan explains why. She said she does not know when the series will go on floors as right now she is busy shooting for Laal Singh Chadha and Takht.CREDITS: INDIA FORUM  

