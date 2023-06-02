Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here

Check out this social media influencer – Asmita Gupta – who looks like the doppelganger of Kareena Kapoor Khan.
MUMBAI:Social Media is rife with influencers who make good content for users, and some of them are very creative and even become trend-setters. Well, fans also like it a lot when influencers mimic their favourite celebrities. And it’s even better when the influencer is a lookalike of fans' favourite stars. Well, this influencer is known especially for being a lookalike of a well-known actress.

Asmita Gupta is a well-known influencer and digital content creator who has been going viral for being the lookalike of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Asmita is an Instagram influencer who has 141k followers. She often shares pictures and videos of herself and various types of eye-catching content, and the internet has been jumping at the fact that she bears an uncanny resemblance to Kareena.

She has shared several posts, videos, and reels on             Instagram. Some of her content showcases her dancing to some of Kareena’s hits, and in others she can be seen lip-syncing some of her dialogues. Fans can’t keep calm and are loving her content, and they keep comparing her to the actress. Check out a few of her reels.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fans are not able to believe their eyes and are loving her look and content. We are surprised as well and no one can deny their resemblance. What do you think about social media influencer Asmita Gupta? Do you think she resembles actress Kareena Kapoor Khan? Let us know in the comments below.

