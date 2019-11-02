Kareena Kapoor Khan’s STYLE GAME is on point

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actresses in B-town. The Bollywood diva is not just known for her acting chops, but also style statements. She rocks all kinds of attires with panache.



The Veere Di Wedding and Heroine actress, who recently became the first woman to unveil the T20 world-cup trophies in a prestigious ceremony in Australia, enjoyed some quality time with her team during the team lunch at a bright sunny restaurant. For the occasion, Kareena opted for a cool outfit. Bebo’s stylist and makeup artist Tanya Ghavri treated Diva’s fans as she shared photos of their team outing on social media. Kareena wore a pink Polo T-shirt paired with denim. The actress rounded off her look with a pair of sunnies as she styled it up with a pair of heels and a black bag.



Take a look below: