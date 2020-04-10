News

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a ‘beachy’ throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan; check

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a ‘beachy’ throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 03:18 PM

MUMBAI: Due to the coronavirus lockdown, people are locked-up in their homes. Everyone is maintaining social distancing by remaining indoors.   

While everyone is stuck at home amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebs too are spending time at home with family. Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most of the time at home by spending it with son Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. However, the trio loves to travel and often head out for vacays whenever they find time. But, due to the coronavirus lockdown, Saif, Taimur and Kareena are at home and to drive away the mid-week blues, it looks like Kapoor found the perfect beachy photo to treat her fans with.  

Kareena took to Instagram to share a stunning photo from a beach holiday with Taimur and Saif. In the photo, the actress can be seen clad in a red bikini as she sits next to Taimur Ali Khan and Saif. The picture-perfect photo of Bebo, Saif and Tim with a backdrop of the picturesque beach came as a treat for their fans. Saif can be seen chilling and lying next to Taimur as they sip onto coconut water and soak in some sun. Kareena captioned the photo as, “I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack.”

Take a look.

