Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS video from the sets of Crew, says, "We laughed, we cried, we fought, we argued, we ate, and somewhere in between, the magic called moviemaking happened..."

MUMBAI : Crew is all set to release tomorrow and the excitement is indeed at its peak to witness the biggest commercial family entertainer on the big screens. While the trailer and the songs of the film have set a perfect tone for its arrival, the team is leaving no stone unturned to raise the excitement a notch higher. Keeping up the spree, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a BTS video from the sets of Crew while capturing all her beautiful memories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media and shared a BTS video that captures her spending a great time on the sets of Crew. From having a good time with her co-stars, Tabu and Kriti Sanon to shooting her character as an air hostess, to preparing for her looks, the actress truly took us through her journey from the sets. She further jotted down the caption.

"We laughed, we cried, we fought, we argued, we ate, and somewhere in between, the magic called moviemaking happened... with the best CREW ever.

So grab your popcorn, switch off your phones, fasten your seatbelts, and let three badass ladies take you on your most fun flight ever.



Sona Kahan hai… ??

Sona??

See you tomorrow

29th March in cinemas

#1DayToGo #Crew"

Crew is all set for its release tomorrow. The film is receiving an amazing response on the advance bookings and is sure to bring along a plethora of entertainment for the audience.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with "Crew." Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024.