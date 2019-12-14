News

Kareena Kapoor Khan spills some beans about Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash;

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Dec 2019 07:48 PM

MUMBAI: Taimur Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be turning a year older on 20th December 2019. Being a famous kid and already having garnered massive fans, everyone is eager to know how would this little munchkin celebrate his birthday.

Mommy Kareena Kapoor has revealed some details about Taimur's birthday to the media. She said that they all are going to be in Mumbai. Bebo will be promoting Good Newwz and Saif is here itself. They will be spending time with the family.

She further said that Taimur will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. Bebo jokingly said that he is a Kapoor. She added, "He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’.

I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’" It looks like there is going to be a royal birthday bash for Tim Tim. It will be interesting to know what gifts does the little munchkin gets for his birthday. 

CREDITS -  PINKVILLA

Tags > Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mommy Kareena Kapoor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Jijaji Chhat Par Hai cast celebrate on turns 500...

Jijaji Chhat Par Hai cast celebrate on turns 500 episodes
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Dabbang Salman Khan on the sets of The Kapil...

Dabbang Salman Khan on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days