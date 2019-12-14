Kareena Kapoor Khan spills some beans about Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash;

MUMBAI: Taimur Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be turning a year older on 20th December 2019. Being a famous kid and already having garnered massive fans, everyone is eager to know how would this little munchkin celebrate his birthday.



Mommy Kareena Kapoor has revealed some details about Taimur's birthday to the media. She said that they all are going to be in Mumbai. Bebo will be promoting Good Newwz and Saif is here itself. They will be spending time with the family.



She further said that Taimur will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. Bebo jokingly said that he is a Kapoor. She added, "He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’.



I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’" It looks like there is going to be a royal birthday bash for Tim Tim. It will be interesting to know what gifts does the little munchkin gets for his birthday.



CREDITS - PINKVILLA