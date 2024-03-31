Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about how Ranbir Kapoor is similar to Saif Ali Khan, netizens react

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent podcast interview spoke at length about her career and family. She also divulged a lot about how the relationship is between cousins of the Kapoor Khan-daan. Kareena Kapoor was gaga about the charm, charisma and talent of Ranbir Kapoor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Saif

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent podcast interview spoke at length about her career and family. She also divulged a lot about how the relationship is between cousins of the Kapoor Khan-daan. Kareena Kapoor was gaga about the charm, charisma and talent of Ranbir Kapoor. 

Also read - Crew actress Kareena Kapoor Khan drops some BTS that is raising the excitement bar

In fact, she said that there are some strong similarities between Saif Ali Khan and the Animal superstar. Kareena Kapoor Khan said both her husband and cousin brother were kind-hearted people. She said that showed in their eyes. Also, they were simple and did not like much razzmatazz around them being 'actors' or 'stars'.

In her chat with Ranveer Allahbadia, Kareena Kapoor Khan said Ranbir Kapoor is a deadly combination. She said all the ingredients of a star was ingrained in him. She said, "He has an attitude, charm confidence and air that no one has in the indian film industry and there's no one like Ranbir Kapoor." We know that Ranbir Kapoor is close to both Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He is a doting mamu to Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi.

Also read -Must read! Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her expression as Taimur and Jeh enjoy waffles for breakfast; Captures the moment in photo

Talking about Ranbir and Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated, ""Ranbir and Saif are very similar people, he is very kind and his eyes are very kind and he is a no nuisance kind person its like what you see is what you get and the most charming person that's why whole nation loves him."

Netizens went gaga seeing how Bebo praised RK Junior. Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the finest actors of the younger generation of the family. People said they were the sweetest cousins.

Well, Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are both away from the social media. The two have interests besides movies, and are doting dads.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Ranbir Kapoor Jeh Ali Khan Taimur Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: FORTUNATE! Angad feels blessed to have Simran by his side
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi portrays Abhira wrong in front of the family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about how Ranbir Kapoor is similar to Saif Ali Khan, netizens react
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent podcast interview spoke at length about her career and family. She also...
Ranbir Kapoor recalls being scolded by Rishi Kapoor, here's why
MUMBAI: The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently streaming on Netflix. After much anticipation, viewers were hooked to...
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana to go on floors next month? Reports reveal
MUMBAI: Ramayana is one of the biggest upcoming projects in the history of Indian cinema. It is carrying immense hype...
Boney Kapoor confirms the casting of No Entry 2, check it out
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor will feature in the follow-up to the hit comedy No Entry,...
Recent Stories
Saif
Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about how Ranbir Kapoor is similar to Saif Ali Khan, netizens react
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ranbir
Ranbir Kapoor recalls being scolded by Rishi Kapoor, here's why
Ranbir
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana to go on floors next month? Reports reveal
Boney
Boney Kapoor confirms the casting of No Entry 2, check it out
Kriti
Back to Business: Kriti Kharbanda Jumps Back into New Project Post-Wedding
Bade Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Here is why the movie is very important for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
Nidhi
Trending News Today: From Nidhi Shah’s clarification to Salman Khan walking out - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news