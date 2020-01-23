News

Kareena Kapoor Khan will surprise you in this video

tellychakkar-suvarna's picture
By tellychakkar-suvarna
23 Jan 2020 09:47 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is the hottest diva of Bollywood. She has played a variety of characters in her films. She has been appeared in romantic comedies and crime dramas. Bebo is the recipient of several awards, including six Filmfare Awards, and is one of Bollywood's most popular and highest paid actresses.

The actress has a massive fan following. From her acting debut in the 2000 war film Refugee to Good Newz in 2019, she has won millions of hearts.

Meawhile, Prajakta Koli is an Indian YouTube personality who makes comedy videos. She is popularly known by her YouTube name MostlySane. Her videos are mostly comical takes on her observation of everyday life situations. She worked at Fever 104 FM radio station in Mumbai as an intern for about a year.

So here is a video where the two divas, who are doing great in their respective fields, come together to helping a few workers.

Well, in this post, Prajkta and Kareena had spoke about many topics, including Taimur.

Have a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Batras (@kareena.arabfc) on

Tags > Kareena Kapoor, Instagram, social media, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
23 Jan 2020 05:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shehnaaz hates Sidharth | Vishal Aditya Singh cheats in the task; gets banned from immunity
Shehnaaz hates Sidharth | Vishal Aditya Singh... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
23 Jan 2020 05:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill turn RIVALS | Captaincy task to show real colors of contestants
Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill turn RIVALS |... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days