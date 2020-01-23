Kareena Kapoor Khan will surprise you in this video

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is the hottest diva of Bollywood. She has played a variety of characters in her films. She has been appeared in romantic comedies and crime dramas. Bebo is the recipient of several awards, including six Filmfare Awards, and is one of Bollywood's most popular and highest paid actresses.

The actress has a massive fan following. From her acting debut in the 2000 war film Refugee to Good Newz in 2019, she has won millions of hearts.

Meawhile, Prajakta Koli is an Indian YouTube personality who makes comedy videos. She is popularly known by her YouTube name MostlySane. Her videos are mostly comical takes on her observation of everyday life situations. She worked at Fever 104 FM radio station in Mumbai as an intern for about a year.

So here is a video where the two divas, who are doing great in their respective fields, come together to helping a few workers.

Well, in this post, Prajkta and Kareena had spoke about many topics, including Taimur.

Have a look.