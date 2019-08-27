News

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes to play a grey character

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019 04:05 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan has a huge fan following who adore her for her film work. She is known for films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jab We Met and 3 Idiots to name a few. She has also made her television debut with the ongoing show, Dance India Dance 7. She is judging the show along with Raftaar and Bosco Martis.

The diva has also wrongly proved all the people who judged the life of an actress post marriage and post child. After the birth of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena has signed a plethora of films and as we speak, she has already wrapped up Good News and Angrezi Medium. Kareena in an interview with PTI expressed her wish to do a grey character. “I would love to play a grey character, if it's a great role. I would definitely want to go for it,” said Kareena Kapoor Khan. Well, we are sure that filmmakers are listening to this and will soon sign Kareena for a grey role and we are sure she will do full justice to it.

