Kareena Kapoor Khan: Woah! India's highest paid OTT actress

Kareena Kapoor Khan emerges as India's highest-paid OTT actress, surpassing Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others.
MUMBAI: As the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered theatres, Bollywood's A-listers found a new stage on OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Stars like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte embraced OTT, delivering successful series and films.

Recently, veterans like Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan made their OTT debuts, commanding hefty fees for their roles. Among them, Kareena Kapoor Khan stands out as India's highest-paid OTT actress. Renowned for her roles in films like "Refugee" and "Jab We Met," Kareena took the OTT world by storm with Sujoy Ghosh's "Jaane Jaan."

In "Jaane Jaan," an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's novel, Kareena stars alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, showcasing her versatility. Reportedly, Kareena charges between Rs 8 to 18 crores per project, with her fee for "Jaane Jaan" estimated at Rs 10 to 12 crores, as per a report in Siasat.com.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's journey from the big screen to OTT has been a delightful surprise for her fans. Her entry into the OTT realm has further solidified her status as one of Bollywood's wealthiest actresses, with a staggering net worth of Rs 485 crores.

