Kareena Kapoor opens up about dumping her EX for someone hotter and reveals 'Tashan's impact on her journey

MUMBAI: For the past twenty years, one of the most well-known figures in Indian cinema has been Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has repeatedly dazzled her audience with her adaptable and intense on-screen personas. Some of the characters that Kareena has portrayed still hold a special place in people's hearts and are now considered classics. The stunning actress recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha, where she discussed a range of topics related to her personal and professional lives.

In a lighthearted Guilty or Not Guilty segment, Kareena Kapoor was questioned by the host about her personal life. The actress was asked if she had ever accepted a poor screenplay in exchange for a large sum of money. Kareena responded positively to this question right away. The actress added that she has never turned down a movie because of a co-star. Neha questioned Kareena later in the same episode about whether she had ever broken up for someone hotter. The actress gave a sidelong glance and gave a thumbs up in response to the query. Kareena gave a negative response when the host inquired about whether or not she had kept mementos of her ex-partners.

She asked Neha which of Kareena's films performed much better at the box office than anticipated. Because of Tashan's amazing cast, compelling plot, and action sequences, the actress claimed the movie would be a larger blockbuster than Jab We Met. She went on to say that although she had aimed for size zero for the movie, she still wanted it to do well at the box office because the audience had not been impressed. She added that the actress attributed her entire life to this movie, adding that it was the reason she married Saif Ali Khan.

Neha Dhupia questioned Kareena about her beloved 16-year-old romantic comedy Jab We Met during the show. She enquired as to whether the actress had moved on from "Geet" or if it remained one of her favorite roles.

In response, Kareena stated that "Geet" will always hold a special place in everyone's heart for a variety of reasons. Kareena revealed the same and stated, “I think Geet will always be special to everyone because you have never really seen a character who is so honest, so loving, a girl who wants to chase her dreams. Geet in a way was aspirational and inspirational, and everyone wanted to be her or be like her. She has been evergreen for generations and all times and Geet will always be in me. It kind of transcends all generations - Jab We Met is like a garam dal chawal on a rainy day, and that's what Jab We Met will always be special.”

The last time we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan was in the thriller Jaane Jaan on Netflix, co-starring with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The 43-year-old actress also produces the film, Buckingham Murders, which will be her next project. In addition, Kareena is getting ready for the release of Crew, in which she co-stars with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Credits – Bollywoodshaadis