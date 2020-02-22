Kareena Kapoor opens up on her break-up with Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actresses in B-town. She has acted in myriad films. She is now gearing up for the release of Angrezi Medium.

On the personal front, she is happily married to actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple is blessed with a son.

Previously, Kareena was in a relationship with actor Shahid Kapoor. There was a time when Shahid and Kareena were among one of the most admired couples of B-town. The duo, who has worked together in several films, dated for a brief period; however, things didn’t go as planned and they soon announced separation. Well, now, both Shahid and Kareena have moved on in their lives with their respective partners. Years after their breakup, Kareena, in a recent interview with Film Companion, opened up on what went wrong.

The actress revealed that while on the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, she was more excited about working in Tashan, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and that’s where love blossomed between the two. Kareena then revealed that it was Shahid, whom she was in a relationship at that point of time, who suggested her to consider the script of Jab We Met. She said, “In fact, it was Shahid who said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, ‘It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.’ He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film”. The actress then talked about their breakup and called it destiny’s plan. “Of course, then destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives... We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it.”

She added, “I think we just had to kind of do this movie at this time when Tashan was being made...and I met Saif. So I kind of did Tashan for that actually...when I actually thought that that was going to change my life and my career. But this (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him.”