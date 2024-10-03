Kareena Kapoor opens up on the timeless significance of Jab We Met's Geet; Says 'Will Always Be Special'

When it was released, the Imtiaz Ali-directed film was well-received by both critics and fans and quickly became a great hit. The romantic comedy subgenre saw it grow to become a cult favorite. She recently discussed her portrayal of Geet on Neha Dhupia's chat program.
Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI: In October 2023, the film Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, celebrated its 16th anniversary of release. When it was released, the Imtiaz Ali-directed film was well-received by both critics and fans and quickly became a great hit. The romantic comedy subgenre saw it grow to become a cult favorite. She recently discussed her portrayal of Geet on Neha Dhupia's chat program.

(Also read:Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she married Saif Ali Khan to have kids, read more)

Kareena stated in Neha's No Filter, “Jab We Met completed 16 years in the cinema. I think Geet will always be special to everyone because you have never really seen a character who is so honest, so loving, a girl who wants to chase her dreams.”

She further added, “Geet in a way was aspirational and inspirational and everyone wanted to be her or be like her. She is evergreen for generations and all times and Geet will always be in me. It kind of transcends all generations – Jab We Met is like a garam dal chawal on a rainy day and that’s what Jab We Met will always be special.”

“Imtiaz came out of the blue and it so happened. He approached Shahid, and Shahid told me, ‘Hey, listen, you know, he’s going to approach you for this role and it’s great,’ and I was like yeah, I’ll work. I’ll do this movie. I never knew that it would be this iconic movie. I think Imtiaz always looked at me for that, that you’re not understanding what this character is,” Kareena told the popular news portal earlier.

There were earlier rumors that the popular movie's sequel was in production. Imtiaz Ali stated that these rumors are false in an interview with the well-known news portal.

“No, it’s not happening… I don’t have a story for Jab We Met 2 yet. I’ve heard of these and read these reports and articles. Nobody asked me before publishing them, so I don’t know what to say. But let’s see what happens,” Imtiaz said.

(Also read: Must read! Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about the failure of her film 'Heroine' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'; Says 'I am affected. So….'))

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

