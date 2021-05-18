Kareena Kapoor or Ananya Pandey: Who wins just fashion faceoff?

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday have their respective fanbase. If we talk about actress Kareena Kapoor, she had made her strong man and Bollywood with the immense contribution, and no doubt we love to see more of the actress.

In her 20 years of acting journey she had proved herself one of the versatile actresses we have, on the other hand newbie Ananya Pandey had made the fans go crazy with her cuteness and her looks, and the fans all over just look forward to the latest post of the actress.

No doubt both the actresses are no less than anyone when it comes to fashion. Well having said that today we have come across this amazing picture where we see both the actresses are dressed similarly but we really cannot make our choices as to who is winning this fashion battle.

Have a look

Looking at this picture we won't be wrong in saying that both the actresses are slaying better in their own way. Who do you think is winning the fashion battle? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front actress Ananya Pandey, will be next seen in the movie Ligerlwith Vijay Devarakonda, whereas on the other hand actress Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

