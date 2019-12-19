News

Kareena Kapoor questions Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan…

19 Dec 2019 05:33 PM

MUMBAI:  The news about Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have a thing for each other painted the town with love and the news about them breaking up have been speculated off late.According to a report in Pinkvilla, while the fans need to wait for the film a little longer, on a recent chat show with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik chose ‘like’ option for Sara and added to the excitement of the fans. Recently, Kartik graced Kareena’s show and spoke about his dating life in detail.While talking to Kartik, Kareena asked him who he is dating. Kartik mentioned that he himself doesn’t know what is happening on that front in his life. Kareena in a fun segment put forth a question related to Sara Ali Khan which left Kartik completely tongue-tied. 

