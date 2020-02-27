News

Kareena Kapoor reveals fitness secrets for fans

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress and style diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared her fitness secrets for fans.

Although the actress is on social media, she doesn't use it much, to reveal gym regime details. Rather, Kareena's workout and gym secrets have constantly made it to social media courtsey her best friend Amrita Arora and celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit.

Other than working out, Kareena strongly believes that a healthy attitude towards life and good food are the right tricks to stay healthy, reports pinkvilla.com.

Kareena, who is nicknamed Bebo, shared that she starts her day by drinking a glass of hot water mixed with lime. Breakfast must include poha or upma.

The actress avoids junk food and makes sure to eat homecooked food for lunch and dinner. She has her last meal of the day at around 8pm.

Workout is a must. Kareena is a Pilates girl, though her workout session also includes battle rope exercises, kettle-bell squats and boxing.

She works out four days a week.

