Kareena Kapoor’s plan to trap cousin Ranbir Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Nov 2019 06:18 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actresses in B-town. The Bollywood diva is not just known for her acting chops, but also style statements. The actress also has a witty side.

The Veere Di Wedding and Heroine actress, who recently became the first woman to unveil the T20 world-cup trophies in a prestigious ceremony in Australia, answered a fun question related to her cousin Ranbir Kapoor. At the event, Kareena was asked about Ranbir’s love life and past relationships. She was asked as to what would she do if she would get stuck in a lift with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. It took no time for her to break the silence with her laughter, perhaps the hilarious question definitely cracked up the audience.  Kareena said, "I will make sure Ranbir is not in the lift," added, "Or maybe, I should make sure he is in the lift."

