Kareena Kapoor talks about Ranbir Kapoor's dark role in Animal, here's what she has to say

MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor has given several excellent performances in his career, but his extraordinary portrayal of Ranvijay in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal won him a never-seen-before appreciation. Once known as the chocolate boy of Bollywood, Ranbir proved his caliber as an action star too. Now Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about the performance of her cousin in the much talked about film.

During an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about how Ranbir Kapoor was able to play a dark character like Ranvijay in Animal. Kareena mentioned Ranbir's honesty as an actor and his ability to feel empathy for the characters he plays onscreen.

Kareena also opened up about her similarities with RK and said they are similar because he has an attitude, a lot of confidence, and an air nobody in the Indian film industry has. Bebo highlighted, "I genuinely think there is no one like Ranbir Kapoor."

Kareena termed Ranbir a 'deadly combination' of his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, and his mother, Neetu Kapoor. She also shared that her husband Saif Ali Khan and brother Ranbir are 'very similar.' "They are extremely kind, and also they have kind eyes," expressed Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming heist comedy Crew, which features her as the lead alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances. Presented as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film is slated to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend.

After that, she will be seen in Singham Again, the third installment of Rohit Shetty's Singham franchise and the fifth part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, along with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Singham Again will hit the cinemas on Independence Day, August 15.

