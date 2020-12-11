Kareena Kapoor treats the fans with a picture of Taimur Ali Khan with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

MUMBAI: Taimur Ali Khan is the most-loved star kid, and pictures of TimTim go viral instantly on social media. Taimur’s goofy antics and adorable expressions never fail to win hearts, and fans eagerly wait for pictures of him. Not just Taimur, his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is also just as adorable, and we often get to see pictures of them together. The two share a great bond and the latest picture of them shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan is too cute for words!

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and posted a cute snap of Taimur and Inaaya. In the picture, Taimur can be seen wearing a navy blue tee with shorts, while Inaaya dons a cute salwar kameez. Taimur’s expression in the snap is unmissable, as he sits on the couch while holding on to Inaaya. Tagging Inaaya’s parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in the post, Kareena wrote, “Brothers and sisters forever @sakpataudi @khemster2.” The pictures is undeniable the cutest thing on the Internet today!

Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis on the post, while Shibani Dandekar wrote, “twins.” Check out the picture below.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child together. Unlike the last time, Kareena and Saif have decided to wait to name the kid until the baby arrives. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” said Kareena, while speaking to Neha Dhupia on What Women Want.

