Kareena Kapoor would become a lawyer if not an actress, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has made her strong mark in acting business over the time now, has won the hearts of millions with her acting skills and her looks. Over the time , the diva had managed to rule to hearts of fans and grab all the attention whenever she appears on screen or off screen, but did you the diva was supposed to become a lawyer and not actress.

The actress during her childhood wanted to be a lawyer, infact it is said that she had also joined a law firm to complete her law but she left in between to come n Bollywood, Bollywood was always in the mind of the actress during her childhood, she was seeing her sister Karisma Kapoor as superstar, and always looked you for the same.

ALSO READ – (Did you know? Kapil Sharma was a part of Gadar - Ek Prem Katha)

Well today, Kareena is one of the most popular and loved actresses we have in Bollywood. She is happily married to Saif Ali Khan and has an adorable son named Taimur Ali Khan.

Well indeed we got one of the finest gems of Bollywood in the name of Kareena Kapoor Khan, and we always look forward to the work of the actress.

Do share your views on this in the comment section below.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus, ‘Takht’ and Aamir Khan’s upcoming starrer, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Here is what Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt revealed about her longest relationship)

KEYWORD – KAREENA KAPOOR