Kareena Kapoor's tantrums don't go down well with fans

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor always speaks her heart out. The actress seems to be making all the headlines for all the wrong reason now. A behind-the-scenes video from her Radio/YouTube chat show ‘What Women Want 2’ on 104.8 FM is going viral on the internet, and her fans are not happy with her tantrums and bossy behaviour.

A page on Instagram posted this a video of her where she is seen getting ready for the show. After a while, she is seen saying, 'Prakash thode coffee daalon na isme,' in a harsh tone. The video continues with her unpleasant mood towards her staff. Bebo seems to be really upset with her staff and is seen lashing out at her team saying, 'Don’t stress me about dates.. Naina, Tomorrow is my anniversary don’t stress me on the day.' Bebo then lashes out at her stylist Laxmi about creases in her outfit.

Have a look below.

Well, her behaviour did not go down well with her fans on social media. One user wrote, 'So rude, she treating other people like they are servants, even to servants you don’t have rights to order like this I don’t like her anymore'.

