Kareena lauds her crew as she kick-starts Day 2 of 'The Crew'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is receiving the audience appreciation for her streaming chat show 'What Women Want', shared a picture from the sets of her film 'The Crew' on Wednesday.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is receiving the audience appreciation for her streaming chat show 'What Women Want', shared a picture from the sets of her film 'The Crew' on Wednesday.

The actress shared that she is busy with the Day 2 process of the shoot. The picture shows Kareena in her vanity van in front of the mirror getting dolled up as she clicks a mirror selfie. In front of her, a huge coffee mug can be seen. Right next to the mug lies the script of the film.

Kareena lauded her entourage as she wrote on the picture: "My crew. Day 2, The Crew."

Talking about the film, it follows the story of three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

SOURCE: IANS

