Kareena, Malaika, Amrita redefine friendship goals in new pic

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2020 02:36 PM

Actresses Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora can be seen setting friendship goals in a new photograph.

In the photograph doing the rounds on social media, Kareena, Malaika and Amrita strike a jolly pose for the camera.

On Wednesday evening, Kareena hosted a dinner party at her place where Malaika arrived with her son Arhaan Khan and rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, according to pinkvilla.com. Others who were at the dinner included Karisma Kapoor, Mallika Bhat and Amrita Arora.

On the acting front, Kareena will next be seen in "Angrezi Medium". The film also stars Irrfan Khan and is scheduled to hit the screens on March 13.

"Angrezi Medium" revolves around a relationship between a single father, played by Irrfan, and his daughter (Radhika Madan).

"Angrezi Medium" is directed by Homi Adajania and the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others.

The film is presented by Jio studios and Prem Vijan.

