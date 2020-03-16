Kareena opens up on her iconic character Poo having her own movie

Kareena Kapoor Khan's over-the-top Poo from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' is one of the most memorable and loved roles from the actress's career. The Bollywood diva herself finds it unbelievable that even after 21 years of the film's release the character is still relevant amongst all age-groups.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 11:15
movie_image: 
Kareena

MUMBAI: Aug 13 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan's over-the-top Poo from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' is one of the most memorable and loved roles from the actress's career. The Bollywood diva herself finds it unbelievable that even after 21 years of the film's release the character is still relevant amongst all age-groups.

Kareena's character Poo is not only known for her taste in fashion but also one liners such as "Kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha", 'P.H.A.T - Pretty, Hot And Tempting' and "Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago. Not fair" among many others.

Asked if she feels that Poo deserves a movie to herself, Kareena, in conversation with IANS, said: "Oh God! Like I think now this character is so relevant with this generation more than it was then."

Kareena talks about what makes the character, which comes from Chandni Chowk in New Delhi and then moves to London with her sister essayed by Kajol and brother-in-law played by Shah Rukh Khan, have such a massive fan following.

"I think for the way she is, the way she talks, the kind of millennial Gen-Z kinda words that she uses connect somehow."

The 41-year-old actress added: "So, I think it is because of that more than anything else. Let's see a film someday, who knows."

Kareena's latest release is 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' iconic movie 'Forest Gump'. It also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

SOURCE: IANS
 

Kareena Kapoor Khan Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago Chandni Chowk New Delhi Shah Rukh Khan Kajol Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan Mona Singh Naga Chaitanya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 11:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: Major Twist! Sid accepts to be the father of Prachi’s child, wants a life with her
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anupama to give a tough fight to Ankush and Barkha, Vanraj to support Anupama
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the...
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
MUMBAI:  From Vijay Devarakonda to Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Ryan Gosling, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon...
With Aamir tanking, Akshay delivering 3rd dud, B'wood stares at an abyss
MUMBAI : After disaster struck the two Independence Day long weekend releases -- Aamir Khan's long-awaited, mega-hyped...
Superb! A sneak peek at some of the highest paid contestants of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss
MUMBAI: Everyone is super excited for Bigg Boss 16. There are a lot of speculations being made about the contestants of...
Anya Singh's 'dream' of working with Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti has 'come true'
MUMBAI: Actress Anya Singh, who made her debut with 'Qaidi Band' and won the hearts of many with her series 'Never Kiss...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Latest Video