Kareena posts pic of toddler Jeh trying out 'yoga' in Jaisalmer

MUMBAI : Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are chilling out in Jaisalmer, and the doting mother on Thursday posted an adorable picture of her younger son, Jeh, doing what looks like the yogic 'mountain pose' ('tadasana'), also knowns as the 'pike position'.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kareena had posted a selfie in sportswear on Twitter. It shows her doing workouts and carries the caption 'Desert Run'.

Her posterior-view picture of a playful eight-month-old Jeh, who was some time back the target of vicious trolling, is captioned: "Downward Dog [emojis showing appreciation] Yoga runs in the family you see [emojis] #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta [heart emoji]." Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor, reacted lovingly with the words: "Our 'jaan' (life)."

