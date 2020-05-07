News

Kareena shares 'irreplaceable' pic: Rishi, Randhir, Babita, RD Burman in 1 frame

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 May 2020 07:37 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared a throwback picture that captures a happy moment shared by her late uncle Rishi Kapoor with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and the legendary composer RD Burman, fondly called Pancham.

"Irreplaceable," Kareena captioned the black-and-white image.

Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

Lately, Kareena has been sharing several old photographs of Rishi Kapoor since his demise on April 30.

Last week, she shared a childhood photograph of her Chintu uncle (Rishi Kapoor) and also posted a video of Rishi Kapoor with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, from the film "Hum Tum".

Tags Kareena Kapoor Khan Rishi Kapoor Randhir Kapoor Babita composer RD Burman Chintu uncle Saif Ali Khan Hum Tum TellyChakkar

