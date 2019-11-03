News

Kareena to unveil T20 World Cup trophies in Melbourne

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Nov 2019 12:00 PM

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will be unveiling the trophies of the T20 World Cups -- both men and women slated to be held next year in Australia -- in Melbourne on Friday. She says she is honoured to be a part of it.

"I am honoured to be a part of this prestigious evening. I would like to encourage all these women out there who are playing for their respective countries to pursue their dreams. Its truly empowering to see them stand tall on an international platform," Kareena said.

She added: "They are an inspiration to one and all. My late father-in-law was one of the greatest cricketers who played for the Indian cricket team and it is an honour for me to be unveiling the trophy."

The women's World T20 is slated to be held from February 21 to March 8 while the men's T20 World Cup will be played from October 18 to November 15 next year.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in "Good Newwz" alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha.

Source: IANS

