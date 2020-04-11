News

Karim Morani gives an update from the isolation ward; read details

Producer Karim Morani, who has tested positive for Coronavirus, has given an update from the isolation ward.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2020 01:55 PM

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill because of Coronavirus. The rising cases have left everyone worried. Speaking about celebrities, Bollywood producer Karim Morani and his two daughters – Shaza and Zoa Morani – have been tested positive for Coronavirus.

Now, Karim along with his both daughters is admitted at the Nanavati hospital. SpotboyE.com got in touch with him to get an update on his health. When asked how is he feeling now, Karim Morani said, “I had no symptoms. I haven't had cough n cold since 3 months. I am fine. Zoa had it, so we had to get ourselves tested anyway, and it turned out to be positive. Shaza and I are in the same room, just divided by a curtain.”

When asked if he asked for a bed with her, he said, “There wasn't much option- lack of beds. All positive patients are kept together anyway and it's good I am besides my daughter.” He further informed the portal, “We three are just waiting for seven days to get over so our next test happens.”

Karim Morani Zoa Morani

