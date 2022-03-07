Karishma Kotak opens up on working in techno thriller 'IRaH'

Actress and model Karishma Kotak talks about her role in the techno thriller 'IRaH'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 08:00
movie_image: 
Karishma Kotak opens up on working in techno thriller 'IRaH'

MUMBAI: Actress and model Karishma Kotak talks about her role in the techno thriller 'IRaH'.

Produced by Sam Bhattacharjee, this film is based on the concept of artificial intelligence. The Indo-British production also features Rohit Roy, Ameet Chana, Fagun Thakrar and Rajesh Sharma in main roles.

Karishma says: "The role I played in the movie is extremely close to my heart and it's a very interesting character. I definitely think this movie is going to surprise everyone. And I don't think Indian cinema has seen a kind of movie like this. It was certainly different and challenging for Rohit Bose Roy as well. But I thoroughly enjoyed it."

Born and brought up in London, Karishma made her debut in the Telugu film 'Shankar Dada Zindabad'. Her next film was the Malayalam film 'In Ghost House Inn'. In 2014, she made her debut in Bollywood with the film 'Mr Joe B. Carvalho'.

Her other movies were 'Luckhnowi Ishq', 'Love Affair', 'Freaky Ali', 'Bedhab', and so on. Karishma is also known for hosting Indian Premier League (IPL), Karnataka Premier League 2016, Asian Premier League T20 2017, Abu Dhabi League, the Ice Cricket 2018.

While sharing about her working experience of working in the film, she adds: "My experience working on this movie was amazing. First of all, it's amazing to work in London because I was born and raised here so I love to support the directors and producers who work here. It was great to work with Ameet Chana. The cast and crew were lovely to work with."

With more theatrical releases lined up in 2022, 'IRaH' team hopes that their film will definitely be released in theatres.

SOURCE: IANS

Karishma Kotak IRaH Rohit Roy Ameet Chana Fagun Thakrar Sam Bhattacharjee Love Affair
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 08:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: SHOCKER! Kabir and Katha arrive together, Yuvraj is shocked to see Katha with his brother
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Manish Naggdev: Being a celebrity is a big responsibility, it’s not easy to handle fame
MUMBAI: From Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s defamation trial, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu opening up about being body...
Mrunal Thakur researches extensively for upcoming cop role in 'Gumraah'
MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing a fierce police officer in the upcoming thriller 'Gumraah' and is...
Parineetii: Shocking! Parineet informs Neeti that she saw Sanju hugging someone, Neeti wants to break up with him
MUMBAI: Colors' new show ‘Parineetii’ is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma...
Sanjay Suri on 'Avrodh 2': Had to dissociate from my personal experience
MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Suri who is playing an antagonist in the latest web series 'Avrodh - The Siege Within 2' shares...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Custody battle! Prisha is caught in her own trap, Armaan left helpless
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Recent Stories
Mrunal Thakur researches extensively for upcoming cop role in 'Gumraah'
Mrunal Thakur researches extensively for upcoming cop role in 'Gumraah'
Latest Video