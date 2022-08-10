Karishma Modi is excited for her Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

Actress and supermodel Karishma Modi is all set to head to the French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival along with director Anurag Kashyap and his team.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 21:51
movie_image: 
Anurag Kashyap

MUMBAI:  Actress and supermodel Karishma Modi is all set to head to the French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival along with director Anurag Kashyap and his team.

Karishma will grace the 76th annual Cannes International film festival for her debut film 'Kennedy' which will premiere at the midnight screenings section on May 24.

While the details of her role are being kept under wraps, when asked how she landed the role, Karishma shared: "I got a call from a casting agency to audition for this role, but thought it was a fake until Anurag Sir told me it was real. Being someone who is passionate about acting, I rehearsed my lines at home and gave my best in the audition, only to find out soon after that I was playing the role of Gunjan."

Elaborating on her experience of working with Anurag, she mentioned: "I was ecstatic, to be honest, but a little nervous at the same time, considering it's a privilege to work with a director like him. I've always admired Anurag Sir's style of working and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of working with him."

"This milestone opportunity of attending the Cannes Film Festival is an artiste's dream including mine, especially when I am representing my Bollywood debut. I feel grateful that Anurag Sir believed in me for this role and gave me this opportunity. He brought out a different side of me that I didn't know existed. You'll definitely get to see me in a new avatar and I am really excited about this film," she added.

'Kennedy' is a police noir drama and amongst the three feature films from India to be the official selections at the festival this year.

SOURCE:IANS


 

Karishma Modi Anurag Kashyap KENNEDY Gunjan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 21:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals her list of qualities for an ideal husband
MUMBAI: A "great sense of humour" and "hero qualities", are what actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will look for in an ideal...
When Varsha Usgaonkar taught Naseeruddin Shah 'little bit of dance' in Ooty
MUMBAI: Actress Varsha Usgaonkar went down memory lane and recalled shooting with acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah in...
Karishma Modi is excited for her Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'
MUMBAI:  Actress and supermodel Karishma Modi is all set to head to the French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film...
Siddhant on Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list: 'Pehle socha it's a fluke'
MUMBAI:  Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has secured a spot on Forbes Asia's '30 Under 30' list. He said that he won't stop...
Breaking! Zee TV’s Meet is not going Off-Air, show to get a completely new Look with a new cast! Details Inside!
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its...
Faltu: Exclusive! Faltu gets her hand on the CCTV footage
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Anurag Kashyap
Karishma Modi is excited for her Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Siddhant
Siddhant on Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list: 'Pehle socha it's a fluke'
Exclusive! Will Tanu Weds Manu 3 happen soon? Here’s what actor Deepak Dobriyal has to say
Exclusive! Will Tanu Weds Manu 3 happen soon? Here’s what actor Deepak Dobriyal has to say
Anurag Kashyup
Congratulations! Anurag Kashyup’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged here is what the star shared
sallu
Wow! Salman Khan to reportedly construct a 19-storey hotel in Bandra
1
Must Read! War 2, Don 3 and more; most awaited sequels that are not yet officially announced
The Kerala Story
SC stays West Bengal order banning the film 'The Kerala Story' (Lead)