Karisma Kapoor reveals she and Kareena Kapoor travelled by school bus and took local trains to college

Well, we all know that the adorable sisters come from the Kapoor khandan but during an interview, Karisma opened up on how her mother, Babita Kapoor, kept Bebo and Lolo grounded as she mentioned, “But what motivated me, was how grounded my mom kept me. Despite being from an illustrious' family, she made us live a simple life. My sister & I travelled by school bus & went to college by local trains. My mom taught me how to stick to my roots & still be confident enough. She knew about my passion for acting & about my hesitation.”