Karisma Kapoor’s SWEET anniversary wish for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who are one of the most adorable and stylish couples in B-town, celebrated seven years of their wedding on 16 October and they received a sweet wish from Karisma Kapoor.



While the couple had a low-key celebration with their close friends and family in presence, several pictures from the dinner party have surfaced on the internet. Dressed in a nude colour tank top, Kareena looked resplendent as she paired it with her jet blue jeans. On the other hand, Saif complimented his ladylove well in his black shirt and white trousers.



The couple was showered with best wishes from fans and celebrities from across the world. However, the most special wish came from Kareena’s darling sister Karisma Kapoor who shared an adorable post on Instagram. Karisma posted a special post wherein she shared a beautiful selfie with Kareena and Saif from the party. In another picture, the Kapoor sisters were also seen posing together making it a perfect click.



She captioned the same as, "Happy anniversary to my rocks!! Love you both #familyfirst #familydinner."



