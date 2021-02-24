Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu visits new mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and her newborn son

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child - a son, on Sunday and congratulatory messages for the lovely couple poured in on social media.

Celebs such as Dia Mirza, Alia Bhatt, and many others took to their social media to send best wishes to Saif and Kareena.

Now, two days after giving birth to her second son, Kareena Kapoor Khan was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital. Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and the newborn baby were spotted as they returned to their new residence from the hospital.

Now, a few hours after Kareena was discharged, her sister Karisma Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi getting out of the car on arriving at Bebo’s residence, to meet the newborn baby and to check up on her sister. Karisma was seen wearing an oversized grey top with a long skirt.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu were also clicked as they arrived at Bebo’s residence. They were seen inside the car as they reached to see the newborn baby.

Also, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s father Randhir Kapoor spilt beans on who the newborn baby resembles. He revealed that the family members feel like he looks like Taimur Ali Khan. “Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look-alike).", he said.

On prodding further, Randhir Kapoor added, “Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur.".

Credit: SpotboyE