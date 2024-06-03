Karisma Kapoor talks about being choosy when it comes to selecting movies

Karisma Kapoor is all set to appear on Netflix in the murder mystery Murder Mubarak, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Tisca Chopra. At the trailer launch, Karisma discussed her discerning approach to selecting film roles.
movie_image: 
Karisma

MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor is all set to appear on Netflix in the murder mystery Murder Mubarak, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Tisca Chopra. At the trailer launch, Karisma discussed her discerning approach to selecting film roles.

Also read - Throwback! When Karisma Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor called her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur 'a third class man'

During the trailer launch of Murder Mubarak, Karisma Kapoor was questioned about her criteria for choosing films, to which she responded, "To be very honest, I do selective work out of choice. I like to be comfortable. I am lucky and thankful to be in a position where I can say yes or no. Hopefully, I will do more work, but it depends on what I feel. I want to do interesting roles, literally something which will make me leave home. I have been lucky to have played very unusual characters over the years, so I really need to be motivated and excited to go to a set."

Karisma also opened up about her experience and the process of working on OTT compared to traditional cinema. She explained, "In OTT, things are more realistic, much more prepared. There is a lot more time given; there are more readings. For me, the interesting thing with Murder Mubarak was this character is a dream girl from suspense films, but she is very quirky. You will see a different me."

After much anticipation, the makers finally released the trailer for Murder Mubarak on various social media platforms. Spanning 2 minutes and 51 seconds, the trailer delves into the opulent world of the Royal Delhi Club and its sophisticated members, deemed "more English than the British."

Also read - What! Filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan makes shocking revelation about Karisma Kapoor; Says ‘She told him about Raj Kapoor pull Women’s …’

However, the tranquility is shattered by a murder, thrusting ACP Bhavani Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) into the spotlight as he endeavors to uncover the truth. The gripping tale involves suspects such as Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, and Suhail Nayyar, each harboring their own secrets.

Based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death, Murder Mubarak features an impressive cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar. Helmed by director Homi Adajania and scripted by Suprotim Sengupta and Gazal Dhaliwal, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. Set to premiere on Netflix on March 15, 2024, the movie promises a thrilling novel adaptation.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Karisma Kapoor Netflix Murder Mubarak Sara Ali Khan Vijay Varma Pankaj Tripathi Tisca Chopra Bollywood digital TellyChakkar
