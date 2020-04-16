Karisma Kapoor talks about why the lockdown is tough for her

MUMBAI: The lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak in India has been extended till May 3, 2020. We are all missing the life that we had before the outbreak. Karisma Kapoor is also missing her social life during the lockdown.

However, what she is missing the most in this lockdown is meeting her parents (Randhir Kapoor and Babita), sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, and nephew Tamiur Ali Khan Pataudi.

In a report published in Hindustan Times, Karisma asserted that while they are all anearby and used to meet each other almost every day, not seeing them is quite difficult for her. 'We are a very close family. Since we all live close by, we used to meet every day. It has been tough not seeing them. But we are all trying to hang in there at this point of time,' she was quoted saying.

However, the actress also asserted that staying locked up in our homes is the need of the hour in this crisis situation. She stated, 'It is indeed a difficult time for everyone around the globe. People are anxious...I get it. I am trying to look at the positive side. Before the lockdown started, I was busy with the promotions of my web series for the last two months. So, this has been a nice downtime for me at home with my family. Staying indoors for a prolonged period can be tough but we have to follow the guidelines. People may feel bored or feel trapped at home, but you are doing a good deed by staying at home. So, don’t feel bad.'

To note, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in India so far with over 2000 people infected in the state.