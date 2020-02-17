News

Karisma posts pics on dad Randhir Kapoor's b'day

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2020 12:31 PM

MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor posted a couple of pictures on Instagram to mark her father Randhir Kapoor's 73rd birthday.

The birthday was a Kapoor family affair and Karisma, who couldn't make it, posted a group picture on Instagram Stories that features Randhir surrounded by the family, reports hindustantimes.com.

In the photograph, one can spot Randhir Kapoor with Karisma's younger sister Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan, Randhir's wife Babita, Karisma's cousin Kunal Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain and uncle Rajiv Kapoor, among other family members.

In the second picture, Karisma has been clicked with Randhir. He looks natty in a hat and a blue blazer, while she is casually clad. "Happy birthday my handsome Papa. We love you," Karisma captioned the picture.

Karisma's first cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented with heart emojis on the picture: "Happy birthday to him."

