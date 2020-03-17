News

Karni Sena disrupts Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj shoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Mar 2020 03:17 PM

MUMBAI: The Karni Sena, which protested against Bollywood film Padmavat over historic facts last year, has now asked the producers of Prithviraj, an upcoming movie featuring Akshay Kumar, not to tamper with facts. 

Members of the outfit, led by its national president Mahipal Singh Makrana, staged a stir at the shooting of the film in Jamwaramgarh village, near Jaipur, on Saturday and asked the director, Chandra Prakash, to stop the shooting.

Prakash assured them that there was no tampering with historical facts in the film's script.

However, the Karni Sena demanded a written assurance.

Akshay Kumar was not shooting when the Karni Sena members staged a protest on Saturday.

'We held discussions with the director, Chandra Prakash, regarding the film's script today. We told him that no tampering with historic facts will be tolerated,' Makrana said on Monday. 

'Prithviraj Chauhan should not be portrayed as a lover in the film. The director has assured us that there is no such thing in the movie but we want a written assurance,' he said. 

Produced by Yashraj Films, Prithviraj is based on the life of Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

SOURCE - INDIA TODAY 

Tags Prithviraj Chauhan Akshay Kumar Karni Sena Padmavat Mahipal Singh Makrana Chandra Prakash Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
16 Mar 2020 06:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Vidya | OMG! Vidya to end up getting late for her exam
On Location: Vidya | OMG! Vidya to end up getting... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here