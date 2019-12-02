News

Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone faces the wrath of netizens, gets slammed for taking up Dheeme Dheeme Challenge at the airport

02 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan are making headlines after their video went viral on social media. The actress took the Dheem Dheem challenge for Kartik's upcoming movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The two popular stars took everyone by surprise when they met at the Mumbai international airport and were spotted dancing for a brief period of time.
Take a look at the video:

While some were happy seeing them dancing together, there were many who didn't like this kind of promotional tactic as it created a nuisance at a public place.

Some users called it a cheap promotional gimmick, while some said that flop movies need such PR stunts.

Take a look at the reactions:

