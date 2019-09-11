Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya Lalwani to play gay partners in Dostana 2

MUMBAI: Dostana 2 is one of the much-awaited films. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. Recently, Karan Johar revealed that the second male lead to join the two in his upcoming romantic comedy is Lakshya Lalwani.



The first installment of the film, starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan revolved around the story of two men who pretend to be gay. According to the latest media reports, the leading male duo, Kartik and Lakshya will be seen playing gay partners in the Tarun Mansukhani directorial, Dostana 2. “In Dostana, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham’s characters were only pretending to be gay. In Dostana 2, Kartik and debutant Lakshya actually play gay characters,” quoted Deccan Chronicle.

