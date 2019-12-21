Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan ignore each other at an event

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who have collaborated for Love Aaj Kal 2 are no longer together. The two were dating each other for quite some time and have now called it splits. At an Award function recently, the duo along with the who’s and who of Bollywood marked their presence.



At that while the others gelled well and kept the entertainment quotient high, as per sources it seems Kartik and Sara did not even bother to acknowledge each other’s presence.



Kartik and Sara did not even exchange greetings with each other and sat at a distance. They kept to themselves and made sure to not cross paths. The cold vibe between the two could be felt.



This is interesting given that just two months from now, they have a release coming up. Sara and Kartik will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next which is a romcom and a sequel to Love Aaj Kal which starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.



Kartik and Sara were linked to each other after they were spotted spending a lot of time with each other. Kartik even flew down to Bangkok to be with Sara for her birthday



( CREDIT : PINKVILLA)