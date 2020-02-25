News

Kartik Aaryan beats 'Rajasthani cold' with morning soccer session

25 Feb 2020 03:54 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" here, flaunted some soccer skills between shots to beat the "Rajasthani cold".

Karik shared a video of himself playing soccer with two boys. He seen sporting a white t-shirt, floroscent jacket, track pants and a cap.

He captioned the clip: "Beating Rajasthani cold... With some morning football sesh..."

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan, released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".

The film also featured Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. Vidya's performance in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" is still considered iconic and regarded as one of her best to date.

