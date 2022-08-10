Kartik Aaryan clears the air about stealing Akshay Kumar’s films; says, “I did not want to do these roles, but…”

MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan has been the talk of town right from his films to his affairs with his leading ladies. The actor has been grabbing the headlines for having some top projects in his kitty. His talent and screen presence of course is indisputable. However, many netizens are accusing the actor of taking away remakes and sequels like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Housefull, from Akshay Kumar.

Kartik who last vowed his fans with a stellar performance in Freddy, has now cleared the air saying that he didn’t really want to do these roles but it was the filmmakers who offered it to him. On a reality show when asked how he is doing all the films that earlier belonged to Akshay, he said, “I am a big fan of Akshay Kumar Sir. These calls are made by the producers and directors. I did not want to do these roles, but I got the offers. Producers and directors feel they can put the sequels on my shoulder. They know how professional I am, and how I can be creatively involved. It’s not that all sequels become hits. There is more pressure to perform in sequels. Maybe they (producers) saw my work, and thought I would perform better in the sequels, from whatever genre, whether romance, horror or comedy.”

Meanwhile Akshay Kumar had publicly said that he would not be a part of Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences. Sunil Shetty in another event was shocked to hear the Selfiee actor not be a part of the film and said that there would be no Hera Pheri 3 without Raju (character played by Akshay Kumar).

