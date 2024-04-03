Kartik Aaryan continues to go to the gym even after wrapping Chandu Champion! Deets Inside!

MUMBAI: Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is one of the biggest releases of the year that is about to arrive with an extraordinary story. While the film is going to be one of a kind grand canvas spectacle, its lead Kartik Aaryan indeed worked really hard to make it a masterpiece. While the superstar gave his maximum time to gym and fitness, he continued it even after the shooting of the film had been wrapped.

Kartik Aaryan has not missed a single workout session since wrapping up the shoot for Chandu Champion a month ago, his fitness coach Tridev Pandey shared while heaping praise on the actor for his dedication to staying fit.

Tridev Pandey also shared a mirror selfie with Kartik and jotted down the caption -

"It’s been one month after wrapping up Chandu Champion. @kartikaaryan ‘s dedication throughout has been amazing. He didn’t miss a day at working out. What else does a Coach need other than this razor-sharp focus & commitment. A lot of people stear off the path after hitting the target, but I’m proud of Kartik for staying determined and focused. Keep it up. A lesson for us all. Life mei jo bhi accomplish karna hai, uske taraf badte raho! Don’t stop now. "

Moreover, The superstar also recently revealed that he tasted sugar for the first time in a year after wrapping up the shoot of Chandu Champion as he had adhered to a year-long sugar-free diet.

The film marks Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala after the super hit Satyaprem Ki Katha. The trio is coming together with an interesting true story of a man who refused to surrender. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on 14th June 2024.