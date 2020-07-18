Kartik Aaryan to fan having his posters: This is surreal, magical

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan recalled the time he put up posters of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, after a fan shared a picture having the "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" actors posters up in her room.

Kartik took to his verified Instagram account, where he reposted his fan's picture.

"Can never be grateful enough. As a kid, I used to have @iamsrk sir's posters. Aur Ab insta ke zamaane mein to see Fans having my posters like this is surreal. It's Magical!"

"Truly, to all the fans, I'm missing you guys so much in this lockdown Thank you Piku... Your love keeps me going," Kartik wrote alongside the image.

Kartik had recently shared a picture of himself on the photo-sharing website. The image showed the actor's face covered with a turtleneck and glasses.

He captioned the image: "Safety first."

During lockdown, Kartik has been busy on social media. He even started his talk show, "Koki Poochega", hosting interactions with frontline warriors in the Covid-19 battle.

On the film front, Kartik will next be seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

